LBB: Brands should cater to Muslim consumers identity

SHAFAQNA- Growing diversity of American customers represents a major cultural trend of our time. Some factors which are significant to people’s identities are race, ethnicity, and religious beliefs in the case of Muslim consumers. Moreover, by now, brands have a considerable percentage of their audience consisted of different consumers.

According to LBB, Marketers must insist on diversity if they want to engage consumer culture authentically. To this end, they must utilize the proper terminologies. The great majority of Muslim consumers are young and are searching brands that understand and cater to their needs. To be addressed authentically is what Muslims want that is accompanied by two dimensions: the terms they utilize to describe themselves, and their sentiment with regard to terms that a brand utilizes to describe them generally.

Younger generations want a religious orientation towards Muslim community nationalism

Brands should cater to the Muslim identity. In other words, they should address them as Muslims first and American/British etc. second. Younger generations want a religious orientation towards Ummah (Muslim community) nationalism, as contrasted with the majority of first-generation Muslim migrants who viewed Islam as a component of their ethnic identity according to Farhana Akthar, Author of “The Generational Diversity of Religious Orientations of Muslims in Britain”.

Muslims are totally different with respect to levels of religiosity, ethnic backgrounds, and demographics. It is not possible to make everyone happy but the terms you utilize to describe or speak to them must be balanced accurately.

Brands should cater to all ethnic cultures

Brands should cater to all ethnic cultures such as Hispanic Muslims, Black Muslims, Asian Muslims, and more; that is, no majority ethnic group exists in the United States that dominates the American Muslim consumer audience.

Islam is a simple religion and Muslims have grown accustomed to this straightforward approach. It is important for brands to obtain the proper knowledge of the basics of Islam to understand what certain terminologies mean before talking to Muslims about complex issues.

Source: Little Black Book/ www.lbbonline.com

www.shafaqna.com