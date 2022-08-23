USA: SSAF 2022 held in solidarity with New Mexico Shia Muslim community +Video

SHAFAQNA- The Shia-Sunni Alliance Forum (SSAF) held a solidarity gathering for the New Mexico Shia Muslim community at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Sterling Branch on August 15th, 2022.

In their remarks to the attendees, Imam Mohamed Magid, Executive Imam for ADAMS Center and Sayyid M. B. kashmiri, Jurist Representative at I.M.A.M expressed the need for Muslim unity and action to ensure that such tragic incidents do not happen again.

It is worth mentioning that four Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city, Albuquerque, were killed in a series of killings that took place between November 2021 and August 2022.

The executors of the gathering also issued a joint statement. The full text of the statement is as follows:

From Allah (SWT) we come, to Allah (SWT) we return. The Shia-Sunni Alliance Forum (SSAF) is saddened to hear of the tragic and targeted killing of four community members in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and the community of Muslims in Albuquerque. May God shower the deceased with mercy and forgiveness and give patience to their surviving loved ones.

Let us come together to promote peace, respect, and dialogue, and strive to root out prejudice of all kinds. Indeed, the Holy Quran says, “O humankind! Indeed, We created you from a male and a female, and made you nations and tribes that you may identify yourselves with one another [and know each other better].” Only together can we build a more peaceful and harmonious nation and community for all. Let us recommit to working together consistently and positively in learning and growing as a community. Additionally, let us hear and understand from Shia Muslim community members the effects of this tragedy and the journey forward.

The Shia-Sunni Alliance Forum (SSAF) thanks the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico Police and FBI for the efforts and finding and arresting the perpetrator. We again thank the White House, DOJ, and DHS for their solidarity and help in this difficult time. We applaud the excellent partnership between the Muslim Community and law enforcement that helped lead to this arrest. This is a relief for Muslims in New Mexico and nationwide. We understand the motives are still being investigated but were very troubled to hear that the perpetrator may have had hateful motivations in targeting Shia Muslim community members. If this proves to be accurate, we urge that this case be considered for hate crime charges. The Muslim community of America has consistently affirmed that anti-Shia or similar sectarian sentiments and violence contravene Islamic principles and are unacceptable in the USA, and are opposed around the World.

Shia-Sunni Alliance Forum (SSAF) expresses solidarity with our Brothers and Sisters in the Shia Muslim community in this difficult time. Please note, The Shia and Sunni Muslim communities have solidarity and fellowship in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Please also see nationwide Shia Sunni fellowship efforts. In February 2020, Shia Sunni Alliance Forum (SSAF) brought together Community Leadership from the USA (VA/DC/MD/MI/NY/NJ/CA/TX/GA), Pakistan, Nigeria, & Iraq. In 2013, Shia-Sunni Scholars came together for the Washington Declaration.

Sincerely,

Imam Mohamed Magid

Executive Imam

ADAMS Center Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri

Jurist Representative

I.M.A. M.

Source: I.M.A.M

www.shafaqna.com