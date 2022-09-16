SHAFAQNA- The book “Who is Hussain (AS)?” by Mehdi Saeed Hazari is published by Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M.).

Who is Hussain (AS) son of Ali? Why do we need to know about him? Why is it important to know about the Battle of Karbala? Why is it important to know about it today? These are just a few of the questions that this short selection intends to answer. It shows how Hussain is a significant historical figure not only for Muslims but for all people because he took a stand for truth, justice, and human dignity. This concise read should be a welcome addition to the literary collections of both Muslims and non-Muslims. It sheds light on the horrible events we see playing out in the world today as a consequence of events that took place in the vaults of Islamic history from the time of its formative early years in the Arabian Peninsula.

Source: I.M.A.M

Shia books

