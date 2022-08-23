Josep Borrell: We expect during this week to receive USA answer

SHAFAQNA-Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal , but I still don’t have the answer from the United States and we expect during this week to receive an answer, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal – which was not made public – that followed 16 months of fitful, indirect US-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties. He had said on Monday he considered Tehran’s answer was “reasonable”.

Iran has been negotiating with the five permanent members of the UN security council plus Germany and the EU to revive a 2015 agreement former President Donald Trump reneged on three years later.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com