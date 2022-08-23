International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Heavy rain destroying thousands of homes

SHAFAQNA-At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan, a disaster management official says.

A disaster management official said, with heavy rain destroying thousands of homes and damaging agricultural land.

The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in June.

“Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province,” Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s disaster management authority, said on Monday.

Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.

The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

