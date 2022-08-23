Lebanon: Clouds of dust rise over Beirut port after silo collapse

SHAFAQNA-Clouds of dust rise over the port after the collapse, which brought down the last of the northern block of silos.

A cloud of dust rose over the port early on Tuesday after the collapse, which brought down eight more silos that were more heavily damaged in the blast and where a fire has been burning since July.

The remaining southern block is more stable and not at imminent risk of collapse, said French civil engineer Emmanuel Durand, who has installed sensors on the silos.

The 50-year-old, 48-metre-tall (157-foot) silos absorbed much of the impact when tonnes of incorrectly stored ammonium nitrate fertiliser went Lebanonup in a massive explosion on August 4, 2020. The silos effectively shielded the western part of Beirut from the blast, which killed more than 200 people.

