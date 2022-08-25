Book: “Hussain and the Struggle for Justice” by Chris Hewer +Video

SHAFAQNA- The book “Hussein and the Struggle for Justice” by Chris Hewer was first published in Britain in 2021.

Contemporary Thought Publications has published this book in the first issue, 2000 copies which is written by Dr Chris Hewer, a Christian writer and researcher on the life of Imam Hussain (A.S).

How many events are of such significance that they are commemorated every year by tens of millions? What does it say when people are prepared to risk their lives to be able to venerate someone who died centuries ago? These are among the many questions grappled with Dr. Chris Hewer in a work which explores the life, death, and sacrifice of Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammed. Revered as a martyr, Hussain has inspired millions through the ages and across the world to live selflessly and with honour and dignity.

Hussain and the Struggle for Justice brings to life the story of one of the foremost personalities of human history in an engaging and sensitive manner by a leading practitioner of Christian-Muslim dialogue. Through themes of tyranny, bloodshed, resistance, chivalry, and heroism, Hussain and the Struggle for Justice is sure to promote reflection among modern women and men and help them to face age-old challenges in their own lives, according to Dr Chris Hewer.

Dr Chris Hewer, author of Christian Theology, Education, Islamic Studies and Interfaith Studies, says that, the book seeks to be used as a resource for teachers of religious studies in the UK. Thus, several webinars have been planned to introduce the book in English to teachers of religious studies in British schools.

The author of this book also wrote in the introduction: What do many people who are ready to risk their lives to attend the memorial service in honor of Hussein, the grandson of Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam, say?

Dr Hewer also added: “This event is considered as a victory for justice and truth, which followed the actions of corrupt and tyrannical people who had taken over the leadership of the Muslim community”.

Writing this book by a non-Muslim thinker about Imam Hussain (A.S) is one of its features that, along with other Muslim writings about Imam Hussain (A.S), provides a more understandable understanding of the life of Imam Hussain (A.S) to Western audiences.

Dr Chris Hewer comes from a background in Christian theology, education, Islamic studies and inter-faith studies and has worked in the field of Muslims in Britain and Christian-Muslim relations since 1986, first at the Centre for the Study of Islam and Christian-Muslim Relations at Selly Oak in Birmingham and from 1999 to 2005, as the Adviser on Inter-Faith Relations to the Bishop of Birmingham. From 2006-2010, he was the St Ethelburga Fellow in Christian-Muslim Relations in London, with a brief to deliver adult popular education courses, study days and talks around Greater London. His current work is to teach study days and residential courses, to develop written and electronic resources and to be available for consultation.

Hussain and the Struggle for Justice is now sold through the Amazon Virtual Market worldwide, and on the websites of the AIM Institute and the Islamic Centre of England.

Source: The Islamic Centre of England , The Ahlulbayt Bookstore , website of Dr Chris Hewer

Buying on Contemporary Thoughts Press

Buying on Amazon

www.shafaqna.com