International Shia News Agency

Saudi Court of Appeals sentences Makkah imam to ten years in prison

0
Saudi Court of Appeals sentences Makkah imam

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Court of Appeals has sentenced Sheikh Saleh Al-Talib, a prominent imam and preacher at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, to ten years in prison.

a human rights organisation said the Court of Appeal overturned the Specialised Criminal Court’s decision acquitting Sheikh Al-Talib of the charges against him.

Forty-eight-year-old Al-Talib was arrested in August 2018, but no official explanation was issued for his arrest. He was an imam in Makkah at the time.

However at the time, the social media advocacy group Prisoners of Conscience, which monitors and documents the arrest of Saudi preachers and religious scholars, said Al-Talib was arrested after he delivered a sermon on the duty in Islam to speak out against evil in public.

Saudi Arabia has arrested dozens of preachers since the summer of 2017. Some for publicly calling for reconciliation between Gulf states when Saudi was spearheading a siege on neighbouring Qatar. Over a year since the end of the boycott, the clerics remain in jail.

 

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

UN calls for release of Saudi woman sentenced to 34 years in prison for tweeting

Related posts

Egypt & Saudi Arabia join Greece in bid to host World Cup 2030

asadian

Video: Intense lightning and fire in Medina

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Women’s rights activist given 34 years in prison

asadian

Qatif: Shias commemorate Muhharam despite Saudis ban [photos]

asadian

Saudis Prohibit Muharram Mourning Processions In Qatif

asadian

Reaction of Masjid Al-Haram Custodianship to Israeli Journalist entry into Mecca: Sanctity of two holy shrines is a red line

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.