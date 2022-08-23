International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Pakistan likely to provide troops for security in Qatar

Pakistan to provide troops for security

SHAFAQNA-In what would be Shehbaz’s first visit to the Persian  Gulf country, the Qatari government has requested assistance from the Pakistani military in providing volunteer troops for the upcoming tournament.

The two countries have not officially signed the drafted agreement nor disclosed how many military personnel could be sent, but discussions could be developed during the prime minister’s visit.

As part of his trip, Sharif will be touring Stadium 974, where he will be briefed on the safety efforts being initiated by the Qatar government.

In 2019, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi offered his country’s services in assisting with protection during the World Cup.

 

Source : dohanews

