USA: I.M.A.M’s director visited Albuquerque following Shia killings +Video

SHAFAQNA- In the aftermath of the targeted killings of four Shia Muslim community members of New Mexico, Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, the Jurist Representative at I.M.A.M, visited the Albuquerque, announcing “I.M.A.M is here to support the community of believers and we hope that we can come together to better all of our futures”.

“I call all brothers and sisters to work together to use our voices to actively increase awareness and to put end to anti-Shia rhetorics,” he said. “We stand firmly to promote and engage in dialogue and collaborate to wipe out bigotry and hated, not only against Shia community but also all other groups”.

Muslims in Albuquerque, New Mexico were fearful of a Islamophobic serial killer after four people were killed. A New Mexico grand jury has recently charged Muhammad Syed, an Afghan refugee, with the murder of a third Muslim man in ambush shootings that have shaken the immigrant community in the state’s largest city.

According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, 25.

Earlier this month the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America issued a statement condemning the targeted killing of Shia Muslims in New Mexico.

