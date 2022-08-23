Palestinian detainee in Israel nears 200 days of hunger strike

SHAFAQNA-It’s been 173 days since Khalil Awawdeh began his hunger strike in an Israeli prison.His father calls on the world to help end his ordeal.

With every passing day, as his health deteriorates, the family of the 41-year-old Palestinian say they can’t help but wait for the worst news possible.

“For the past few weeks we spend every day waiting for a phone call to tell us that Khalil has become a martyr,” Mohammed Awawdeh, Khalil’s father, told Middle East Eye from the family’s home in Idna in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.

“We can’t sleep, we can’t eat, we can’t do anything. We spend every day just worrying about Khalil, and if we will see him again, alive,” Mohammed said.

Khalil was transferred to the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) in central Israel last week after his health severely deteriorated, following more than five months on hunger strike, during which he has refused all food, vitamins, and nutritional supplements.

“The medical report said that his heart could stop at any moment, and that his major organs like his kidneys and liver aren’t functioning properly because of the lack of nutrition,” Mohammed said.

He added that the only person who has been allowed to see Khalil since he was transferred to the hospital is his wife, Dalal, who visited him on Saturday.

“She said he was just skin and bones. She could barely recognise him,” he said.

“What is happening to Khalil, and to all the Palestinian prisoners in administrative detention is an injustice,” Mohammed said. “It needs to end.”

