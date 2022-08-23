SHAFAQNA-Egypt & Saudi Arabia join Greece in bid to host World Cup 2030 .

Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, along with Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal discussed the final arrangements for the FIFA bid with Greek officials earlier this month.

“We seek to organise the FIFA World Cup, and we are studying well the idea of submitting an application to host it in 2030 so that we do not repeat what happened in 2010,” said Sobhi, referring to his country’s previous $7 million attempt to bid for the World Cup more than decade ago, without securing a single vote.

It hasn’t been revealed how the three countries envision sharing the FIFA tournament if they acquire it, but all parties involved have hosted several sports events.

Egypt has previously hosted the Africa Cup of Nations and the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, while Saudi Arabia has hosted several of the biggest boxing rematches and, more recently, Formula One’s Grand Prix.

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com