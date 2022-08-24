International Shia News Agency

Al-Kazemi & Al-Ameri: Understanding and dialogue is only way out of political crisis

SHAFAQNA- “Mustafa Al-Kazemi”, the Prime Minister of Iraq, and “Hadi Al-Amiri”, the leader of Al-Fatah coalition, emphasized the need for dialogue and reducing tension as a way to get out of the political crisis.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest political developments in Iraq and the pursuit of understanding and convergence between political factions and the importance of keeping government institutions away from political conflicts.

Al-Kazemi and Al-Ameri also emphasized the importance of dialogue and consultation between political factions and the need to strengthen understanding and convergence solutions as the only way out of the current political crisis.

Consultation about the most important developments in the Prime Minister’s initiative for a national dialogue between political groups in order to reach national agreements and meet the demands of citizens in strengthening security and stability throughout Iraq was one of the other axes of the dialogue between the two sides in this meeting.

