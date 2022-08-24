International Shia News Agency

France24: USA and Iran edge closer to a nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-France24 reported that USA administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

US officials say they expect to respond to Iran’s comments on a European draft proposal as early as Wednesday, after which there is expected to be another exchange of technical details followed by a meeting of the joint commission that oversees the deal. The new developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest that an agreement could be near.

Despite the forward movement, numerous hurdles remain. And key sticking points could still unravel efforts to bring back the 2015 deal under which Iran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program intended to prevent it from developing an atomic weapon.

 

