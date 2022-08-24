World Cup 2022: UK to confiscate passports of football hooligans

SHAFAQNA-England fans who have caused a public disturbance at football matches will be denied the opportunity to attend World Cup 2022 inQatar, said UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Sun, a British newspaper, reported that fans that attack or abuse any member of the public or engage in any online hate crime would be handed a ‘Football Banning Order.’

Speaking to The Sun, Patel voiced that the government will be rigorous in ensuring football matches are watched without any unwelcomed trouble.

“There is the very real threat to football hooligans of their passports being taken away from them for six weeks. Their liberty and freedoms are going to be restricted and they won’t be going to Qatar if they receive a Football Banning Order,” said Patel.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com