International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia hosts world artificial intelligence conference

0

SHAFAQNA- Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is hosting the second round of the World Artificial Intelligence Summit with the slogan “Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of humanity” organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and under the supervision of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and head of this council.

This summit aims to find solutions for current challenges and maximize the use of artificial intelligence technologies, and it will discuss the topics that reflect artificial intelligence in the most important sectors such as smart cities, human capacity development, health care, transportation, energy, culture and heritage, environment and economic mobility.

This summit will be attended by 100 artificial intelligence experts from all over the world and will be held on September 13-15 in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Saudi Arabia opens airspace to Israeli plane travel to non-Persian-Gulf destination

asadian

Egypt & Saudi Arabia join Greece in bid to host World Cup 2030

asadian

Saudi Court of Appeal sentences Makkah’s Imam to ten years in prison

asadian

Video: Intense lightning and fire in Medina

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Women’s rights activist given 34 years in prison

asadian

Qatif: Shias commemorate Muhharam despite Saudis ban [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.