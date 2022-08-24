Saudi Arabia hosts world artificial intelligence conference

SHAFAQNA- Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is hosting the second round of the World Artificial Intelligence Summit with the slogan “Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of humanity” organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and under the supervision of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and head of this council.

This summit aims to find solutions for current challenges and maximize the use of artificial intelligence technologies, and it will discuss the topics that reflect artificial intelligence in the most important sectors such as smart cities, human capacity development, health care, transportation, energy, culture and heritage, environment and economic mobility.

This summit will be attended by 100 artificial intelligence experts from all over the world and will be held on September 13-15 in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Source: Shafaqna Persian