Karbala: Over 2,000 meals provided by Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine to rescue teams in al-Qattara [Photos]

Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA-Over 2,000 meals were provided by the Host Restaurant Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine to the rescue teams in al-Qattara during three days.

“Under the guidance of the general secretariat of the holy shrine, we have provided more than 2,000 meals to the rescue teams and security forces at the al-Qattara site west of Karbala,” said Mr. Alaa Abdul Hussein, administrative assistant to the head of the Host Restaurant Department, adding, “the Host Restaurant Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine used to provide its food services and logistical support in crises, and our staff is prepared to deal with such circumstances.”

“Our work has been going on for three days now,” he said, pointing to the provision of rescue teams and all those who are there with hundreds of boxes of drinking water.

