Islamophobic cartoon publishes in Canada sparks backlash

SHAFAQNA-Islamophobic cartoon blishes in Canada spreads stereotypes that fuel widespread hatred.

The cartoon, published in the Aug. 17 edition of l’Acadie Nouvelle, New Brunswick’s largest French-language newspaper, shows a caveman dragging a woman by her hair. Below is an illustration of a man wearing a turban and carrying a gun, using a leash to drag a woman wearing a burqa.

“Evolution?…” is written above the cartoon.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims issued a statement calling the cartoon Islamophobic and said it spreads stereotypes that “fuel widespread hatred.”

Lina El Bakir, the organization’s Quebec and francophone community advocacy officer, said she was appalled to see the illustration.

“We thought that kind of stereotypical and harmful imagery was something of the past and as a country we were past that,” she said. “and that’s really frustrating.”

Source : IQNA

www.shafaqna.com