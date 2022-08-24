International Shia News Agency

Thirteen Palestinian children killed in West Bank since January, says UNICEF

SHAFAQNA-Thirteen Palestinian kids have been killed in the West Bank since January , according to UNICEF.

Another 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed in Bethlehem last Friday, the third Palestinian child killed this week alone, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khodr said.

Since the beginning of the year, 13 Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank – almost double the number compared to last year, he added.

Children should never be targeted. They should never be put in harm’s way or be exposed to violence.

UNICEF reiterates its call to protect all children, at all times, everywhere.

