International affairs expert: Possibility of Iran’s nuclear deal being imminent

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “Iran and the US both benefit from the revival of the JCPOA, as long as both sides have such a view regardless of domestic political developments, the JCPOA will remain stable. The evidence shows that reaching an agreement called the JCPOA is possible, and it is likely that its result will be determined in the next few days and at the latest by the end of the month. If its revival takes longer than this period, i.e. after the US elections, it will be difficult. Of course, Iran has declared that the necessary condition for the finalization of the JCPOA is to resolve the safeguard issue with the Agency. This seems to be the main remaining issue,” an expert on international issues said about the latest round ofIran’s nuclear talks.

Messages exchanged in recent weeks indicate that an agreement is imminent

Dr. Seyed Ata Taghavi Asl, author and professor of political geography, in response to this question that “considering that some believe that this is the last round of Iran’s nuclear negotiations and whatever result is reached, the both sides will not want to continue the negotiations, while some others also believe that the negotiations are ongoing and at times they come close or far away from an agreement, what is your opinion on this matter and where will Iran’s nuclear negotiations lead and what is the goal of the US or the parties to reach a conclusion or not?”, stated: “I am optimistic about the outcome of the negotiations and I belong to the group of optimists regarding the ongoing negotiations. My inference is that unless something unforeseen happens, the events and messages exchanged in recent weeks indicate that an agreement is imminent. Although the Americans regularly repeat the issue of the nuclear escape of Iran’s atomic program and deceive the domestic opposition and the Persian Gulf region with this scenario, the real reasons for America’s desire to revive the agreement are the lack of energy and its effects on the process of political developments inside the US. While Iran, due to the bottlenecks that the sanctions created for the economy and deprived the Iranian economy of the financial and monetary benefits of its economy with the world, is trying to achieve more predictable results for the short term and the medium term.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian