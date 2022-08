SHAFAQNA- Al-Layali Al -Hassaniya: A ten night series of Majalis in honor of the legendary legacy of Kareem Ahlulbayt ,Imam Hassan Al-Mujtaba(AS) will be held by Imam Ali Association.

The Majalis start from August 26 at 7pm.The programs will be Hosted by Sated MohammedHassan Alsheraa, The Topics will range from Imam Al-Hassan’s esoteric knowledge .How he describes God, His advice for the 21ST century and more. Al-Layali Al -Hassaniya will be broadcast live on YouTube (MYC Media channel).