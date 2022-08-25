Reuters: Saudi-Iran talks to renew when conditions right in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- A delayed sixth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad will take place when the conditions are right in Iraq. Last year, Riyadh and Tehran launched direct talks in a bid to improve relations. Baghdad has hosted five rounds of talks so far, the last in April.

Iran’s envoy in Kuwait, Mohammad Irani, told Al Rai newspaper a new round was scheduled last month but was delayed due to the “latest developments in Iraq”, which is facing a political crisis that has prevented the formation of a government. “There is agreement on resuming discussions with a sixth round … but we must wait for an Iraqi invitation after the current events in Iraq,” Irani said.

Source: reuters

