Iran: Thousands visit Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art to see Western art hidden for decades

SHAFAQNA- More than 20,000 people throng to Iran museum to see treasure trove of Western art hidden for decades. The museum’s collection is reputed to be the greatest line-up of modern masterpieces outside Europe and the United States, and includes multi-million-dollar pieces, much of which has been kept under wraps since the 1979 revolution.

The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art “surprises me every time,” said visitor Shahin Rajabi, 35. “The current show is no exception.”

The current “Minimalism and Conceptual Art” exhibition features 132 works by 34 world-famous contemporary artists, Museum Director Ebadreza Eslami said, including Marcel Duchamp, Sol LeWitt, Donald Judd and the duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

