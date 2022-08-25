Iraq: Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh Research Center established in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh Research Center focusing on studies has been established in Karbala, Iraq, the representative of the top Shia source of emulation Ayatollah Seyed Ali al-Sistani in the city said.

Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalayi made the announcement while addressing the opening ceremony of the 8th edition of the Tarateel Sajjadiyah international festival.

He said the center will conduct studies on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh and Risalat al-Huquq (Treatise of Rights), the website of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine reported.

Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh is a collection of 54 supplications of Imam Sajjad (AS), the fourth Shia Imam. It is known as the Zabur of Al-e Muhammad (AS) and contains themes varying from theology to ethics, prayers and the status of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

The 8th edition of the Tarateel Sajjadiyah international festival was held in Karbala earlier this week.

It included various activities and programs, including forums, a book fair, and a short story writing competition.

The participants were religious, social and academic figures and activists from 19 countries, including Tunisia, Lebanon, Morocco, France, Germany, Egypt, Algeria and Saudi Arabia.

The Tarateel Sajjadiyah event is annually held by the Astan on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad (AS).

Source: IQNA

