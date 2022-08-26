UN Secretary General talks with Iran’s FM, hopes for nuclear negotiations

SHAFAQNA-The UN secretary general in a phone talk with Iran’s foreign minister a expressed hope that the nuclear negotiations will lead to an agreement.

Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said in a press conference on Thursday that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone talk earlier in the day exchanged viewpoints on the JCPOA revival efforts and the Iranian nuclear program.

The UN spokesman added that Mr. Guterres in the phone talk emphasized that the efforts made by all the sides involved in JCPOA revival negotiations were of extreme importance.

Dujarric said that the nuclear NPT, too, was among the issues discussed in the phone talk.

A reporter asked the UN spokesman if the two sides had also spoken about the IAEA questions from Iran. He said that that is naturally also a part of the JCPOA.

“Many of the issues included in the JCPOA are interrelated with each other,” he said, expressing hope that the nuclear negotiations will reach an agreement.

