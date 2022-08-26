Ulyanov: “New draft” proposal will prolong Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA- Simultaneously with Washington’s response to Tehran regarding the revival of the JCPOA, the Russian representative in the Vienna talks said that the proposal of any new draft would make the negotiations longer.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to international organizations located in Vienna, tweeted on Thursday: “Proposing any new draft will prolong the negotiations in Vienna on the JCPOA. This may be unfortunate, but the participants have the right to request changes to the text in accordance with the usual procedures in multilateral diplomacy. We must be patient.”

It should be noted that Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on Wednesday that he had received the response of the US government to the comments of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve the remaining issues in the sanctions lifting negotiations, through the European coordinator.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced: ” The detailed review of the American side’s comments has begun, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its views in this regard to the coordinator after its completion.”

The European Union foreign policy official stated that the US response to Iran's demands regarding the agreement on revival of the JCPOA is "very reasonable".

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy official and the coordinator of the Vienna talks, called the US response to Iran’s positions regarding the text proposed by Europe on the revival of the JCPOA “very reasonable”.

Source: Shafaqna Persian