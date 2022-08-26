International Shia News Agency

Bahrain: Twitter campaign for releasing Abdul Jalil Al-Senkis

SHAFAQNA-It’s a call for a Twitter campaign aimed at releasing Abdul Jalil Al-Senkis who is jailed in Bahrain.

Being jailed in Al Khalifa regime’s prison, Abdul Jalil Al-Senkis is a Bahraini university professor who has been on a hunger strike for more than a year.

Al-Senkis, who has been sentenced to prison for protesting Al Khalifa’s policies towards Shiites, had written a book during his prison term, which was discovered and confiscated by prison guards. He started a hunger strike in protest against this action and more than 400 days have passed since that day.

While Bahraini rulers refuse to return his book, international human rights organizations demand his release.

The Twitter campaign aimed at his release will kick off tonight at 21:30 Tehran time and 20:00 Manama time.

