SHAFAQNA- An Azadari procession organised on the occasion of 25th Muharram in Srinagar, Kashmir.

The Azadari held by Anjumane Sharie Shian Kashmir under Hujat Al Islam Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi alSafavi at Shalimar Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir. Mourners paid rich tribute to 4th Shia Imam, Imam Zainal Abideen (AS).

Here is some photos received by Shafaqna English:



