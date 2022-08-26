Saudi Arabia begins a project to host 30 million Umrah pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince announced the beginning of infrastructure works for the “Medina Vision” project in the east of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in order to develop service offering to Umrah pilgrims.

This project is implemented by “RUA Al Madinah” Holding Company, which belongs to the Public Investment Fund and specializes in the development of real estate in Madinah Munawwara and is considered in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

According to the national media in Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman said: “This project is in line with the predetermined purposes in Vision 2030 in order to increase the capacity of hosting 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030 and it will be executed based on the highest international standards. It shows Saudi Arabia’s tendency to enhance the level of service offering to the guests of God’s House in Medina as a modern Islamic and cultural destination”.

He added: “This project is constructed in a land with an area of 1.5 million square meters and its purpose is to construct 47 thousand hospitality units by 2030 and open squares and green areas which facilitate the arrival of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque.”

The Saudi Crown Prince pointed out that 63 percent of this project will be dedicated to open areas and a green space. Moreover, about the features of this project for Umrah rituals, he said: “It has been designed according to the highest global standards and includes 9 bus stations for pilgrims, a metro station, a route for passing of private cars, an underground parking to facilitate pilgrims’ access to Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, and it has a considerable contribution to residential and commercial activities as well as creating job opportunities”.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com