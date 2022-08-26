Ayatollah Mohammad Naseri passes away at 92

SHAFAQNA-Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Mohammad Naseri Dolatabadi, a prominent seminary professor of ethics and one of the scholars of Isfahan, passed away at the age of 92.

Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Naseri, one of the prominent scholars of ethics and professors of Isfahan seminary, passed away on Friday, August after his health situation deteriorated.

The text of the announcement from the office of Ayatollah Naseri, one of the prominent scholars of ethics and professors of Isfahan Seminary, is as follows:

In the Name of God

“To God We Belong and To God We Return”

We hereby inform the passing of Ayatollah Naseri to the public and his followers, and we ask the Almighty God to bless his soul.

Funeral schedule and ceremonies will be announced later.

