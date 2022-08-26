UN rights chief under ‘tremendous pressure over report on Uyghurs

SHAFAQNA-The UN human rights chief has admitted to “tremendous pressure” over a long-delayed report on one million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

Michelle Bachelet has repeatedly said she will publish a report on the rights situation in Xinjiang before her term ends on August 31.

“We’re trying very hard to do what I promised,” Bachelet said during her final press conference as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday.

However, she added that there was uncertainty over when the report would appear as her office was under “tremendous pressure to publish or not to publish”.

“[We] received substantial input from the government [of China] that we will need to carefully review, as we do every time with any report with any country,” the UN rights chief said.

