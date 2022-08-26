International Shia News Agency

UN rights chief under ‘tremendous pressure over report on Uyghurs

0
UN rights chief under ‘tremendous pressure

SHAFAQNA-The UN human rights chief has admitted to “tremendous pressure” over a long-delayed report on one million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

Michelle Bachelet has repeatedly said she will publish a report on the rights situation in Xinjiang before her term ends on August 31.

“We’re trying very hard to do what I promised,” Bachelet said during her final press conference as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday.

However, she added that there was uncertainty over when the report would appear as her office was under “tremendous pressure to publish or not to publish”.

“[We] received substantial input from the government [of China] that we will need to carefully review, as we do every time with any report with any country,” the UN rights chief said.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

FT: UN’s Envoy struggles to find truth in Xinjiang

Related posts

Rights bodies criticise UN’s Rights Chief for failing to hold Chinese government accountable

asadian

FT: UN’s Envoy struggles to find truth in Xinjiang

asadian

Ethiopia: UN’s HR Chief denounces violence between Christians & Muslims

asadian

China says UN’s HR Chief can visit Xinjiang ‘after Olympics’

asadian

Turkey offers formation of committee for Muslim minorities of the world

asadian

Twitter locks account of China’s Embassy in US for post over Post on Uighurs

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.