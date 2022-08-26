UK doubles funding for Saudi Arabia & Bahrain

SHAFAQNA-UK government funding for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain more than doubled this year.

Gulf Strategy Fund (GSF) spending for Saudi Arabia increased from £813,605 to £1.8m in 2021-2022 and from £710,028 to £1.8m for Bahrain, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) disclosed in response to the requests.

It was not immediately clear why the funding increased or what it will pay for. The two Persian Gulf states are considered close allies of the UK, but are also regularly criticised for human rights violations and repression.

The FCDO told Middle East Eye: “The UK works with partners around the world to improve their human rights records, including in the Persian Gulf.

