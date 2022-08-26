Muslim Footballer Karim Benzema wins ‘UEFA Men’s Player of Year’ award

SHAFAQNA- French Muslim Footballer Karim Benzema has been named 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

The 34-year-old, who last season spearheaded Real Madrid’s victorious UEFA Champions League campaign and helped France to UEFA Nations League success, held off competition from club-mate Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

“I’m really happy,” he said as he collected his award. “It’s the first time I’ve won this trophy but for me the most important thing is to win trophies with the team. Mr Ancelotti is the best coach in the world; he gets it right with every player, he gives us confidence and he tells you what to do before every match.”

Source: uefa

