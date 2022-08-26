USA: Study finds Muslims report more religion-based harassment to police

SHAFAQNA- Muslims are more likely than any other faith group to say they have been harassed by police based on their religion, according to a new Rice University study. Researchers also found Muslims of color face worse treatment by police.

The relationship between police and communities of color has come under scrutiny in recent years amid a string of high-profile police killings of Black people. But until this summer, there had been far less focus on how police treat people of color within religious communities — especially Muslims — in a post-9/11 world.

Muslims who are Black or of Middle Eastern or Northern African descent reported religion-based police harassment far more frequently than white Muslims.

Black communities experience disproportionate policing

Previous studies have shown that Black communities experience disproportionate policing compared with other communities. These new findings show how being Muslim may bring additional scrutiny by law enforcement within communities of color.

Thirty-nine percent of Middle Eastern or Northern African Muslim adults and 23 percent of Black Muslim adults reported religion-based police harassment whereas just .1 percent of Muslim adults who identify as white said they’d been harassed, according to the survey of more than 4,000 USA’s adults, including Muslims, Christians, Jews, atheists and followers of other religions.

Source: houstonchronicle

www.shafaqna.com