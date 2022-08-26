International Shia News Agency

Sleep disorders and risk of death

sleep disorder

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new Flinders University analysis has found that symptoms of co-morbid insomnia and sleep apnea (COMISA) were associated with a 56% increased risk of death.

The study, looked at data from almost 7000 participants, with 74% people reporting no conditions, 3% had insomnia alone, 20% only obstructive sleep apnea, while 3.3% were reported as having COMISA.

The analysis found symptoms of co-morbid insomnia and sleep apnea (COMISA) were associated with a 56% increased risk of death from any cause compared to those without the condition, within the 11-year follow up period of the study, after controlling for sociodemographic factors, behavioral factors, chronic conditions and other potential mediators and moderators.

Source: miragenews

