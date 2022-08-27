International Shia News Agency

September 3rd: Arbaeen Manchester Peace Walk 2022

Arbaeen Manchester Peace Walk

SHFAQNA- The10thDay Team has invited lovers of Imam Hussain (AS) to participate in the Arbaeen Manchester Peace walk on Saturday the 3rd of September 2022.

This will be the 6th Arbaeen Peace Walk in Manchester, UK, inspired by the world’s largest pilgrimage occurring in Iraq, known as “the Arbaeen Walk.”

Meeting point: All Saints Park, M15 6HB
Time: 1pm
Walk starts: 2pm

Facilities will be available for congregational prayers across the road at Manchester Islamic Centre.

