International Shia News Agency

Palestine: Discovery of 1200 year-old luxurious rural property

0

SHAFAQNA- The Israel Antiquities Authority announced the discovery of a “1200 year-old luxurious rural property” related to the early Islamic period in Negev region in Palestine.

This department has stated in its statement that there is a special dome complex over a water tank (3 m deep) in the courtyard of this building that dates back to the 8th and 9th centuries. The building was constructed around this central courtyard and has sections and rooms for its residents.

In one of the sections, there was a hall that was paved with marble and stone and its walls were decorated with murals on wet plaster. Some parts of the murals were painted with red, yellow, blue and black colors elegantly. Other rooms have plaster floors and very large ovens were discovered in some other rooms which were probably used for cooking.

Previously, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the discovery of two mosques in the same region, one in 2019 and the other in June this year.

Source: Persian Shafaqna

read more from shafaqna:

 

 Forty historical photos of Karbala and Najaf by orientalists

 

Related posts

Abbas to Biden: Isn’t it time for occupation to end and Palestinians to get their rights?

asadian

IUMS Secretary General: Engaging in anything that prevents us from Palestine is definitely prohibited

asadian

HRW: Israel’s siege of Gaza part of its apartheid

asadian

IAEA’s Director General travels to occupied Palestine

asadian

Israel denied Spanish member of EU Parliament to enter Palestine

asadian

Israeli escalation against Palestinians and their sanctities

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.