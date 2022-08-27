International Shia News Agency

Summit of Afghan Women Leaders in Istanbul

Summit of Afghan Women Leaders

SHAFAQNA-At the four-day “Afghan Women Leaders” gathering in Istanbul, Turkey, women’s rights activists urged the world countries to support the rights of Afghan women and girls.

They voiced concerns about women’s lack of access to work and education and asked the international community to assist Afghan and international organizations working for women’s rights.

“There should be a detailed investigation mechanism to follow up on the actions of the Taliban. Second, the issue of girls’ education should be invested in for different alternatives for girls’ education and. Third, investments should be made in girls’ employment,” said Rahila Sidiqi, a women’s rights activist.

“If the demands listed here are presented to the world community, international organizations and institutions, and the concerned countries, and this message is also delivered to the Taliban, then women will continue their battles and protests if they are not accepted,” said Soraya Paikan, a women’s rights activist.

Source : tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

