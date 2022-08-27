Russia fires missiles on cities near nuclear power plant

SHAFAQNA-Russian forces fired missiles and artillery on Ukrainian-held areas across the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Grad missiles and artillery shells hit the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 kilometers and across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian forces occupied the nuclear plant complex early in the war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian workers have kept it running. Each side has repeatedly accused the other of shelling the complex, raising fears that the fighting could trigger a catastrophe.

Authorities began distributing iodine tablets Friday to residents who live near the plant in case of a radiation leak. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line.

Source : euronews

