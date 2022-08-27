Qatar Charity distributes relief aid to flood victims in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA-Qatar Charity announced that the charity organization’s office in Pakistan has provided aid to those affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.

The aid provided includes tents and food baskets.

Qatar Charity is arranging for further urgent relief to be provided as there have been thousands wounded and millions affected.

They further stated that the floods were the worst Pakistan has seen in 60 years.

Flash floods triggered by destructive rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since June. Another 45 people were killed and dozens went missing in the past 24 hours as monsoon downpours and roaring floodwaters continued to pound the country, according to officials and local media.

