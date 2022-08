SHAFAQNA- Episode1 : Navigation mental health symptoms of hate series- A person’s mental health can be greatly impacted from the hate and prejudice circulating the world today. With these following 5 steps,find out how to cope with the anxieties and fears you may be feeling. This program presented by Barak Hussain and released on Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya.

Part 1: Coping with anxiety from hate

Part of series:

Navigation mental health symptoms of hate series

