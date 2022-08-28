Aljazeera: Iran reviewing US nuclear deal response as Qatar mediates

SHAFAQNA-Aljazeera reported that Iran’s review of the United States’s response to a European-Union drafted text to restore their 2015 nuclear deal will take several more days as Qatar continues to mediate between the sides.

Reviewing the US response at expert levels is ongoing and will take “at least” until the end of the week, Nournews, an outlet affiliated with the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said in a tweet on Sunday.

The working week in Iran ends on Friday, so a response appears unlikely before September 2.

Iran had sent its response to the European text earlier this month, and Washington submitted its own feedback to the text on Wednesday, more than a week after the Iranian response.

