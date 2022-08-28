Qatari official meets Iran negotiator

SHAFAQNA-Doha has stressed the importance of increasing efforts to advance talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal during a Saturday meeting in Iran between Qatari and Iranian diplomats.

According to Qatar’s foreign ministry, the meeting was attended by the Gulf state’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Iran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani.

In a statement, Doha’s foreign ministry said the officials reviewed developments in indirect talks between the US and Iran that aim to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Al Khulaifi also expressed “Qatar’s aspiration for a close agreement” between the US and Iran.

