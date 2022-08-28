Poll: Most Saudis welcome nuclear agreement with Iran

SHAFAQNA- A poll conducted in Saudi Arabia shows that half of the people are pessimistic about the economic situation of this oil-rich country, and the majority of Saudis welcome the signing of the nuclear agreement with Iran.

This survey was commissioned by the Washington Institute by one of the regional survey companies between July 25 and August 15 of this year, during which 1,000 Saudi citizens were randomly interviewed in different cities of Saudi Arabia, and its statistical error rate is approximately 3 percent.

According to this survey, half of Saudi citizens are pessimistic about the “bad economic situation of the country”, including 22% “strongly” approving this issue.

On the other hand, Saudi citizens who participated in the survey showed little interest in improving relations with Iran, but 14 percent of them stated that good relations with Iran “are somehow important to their country.”

In this regard, the majority of Saudis (57 percent) approved the signing of the nuclear agreement with Iran, and 39 percent affirmed that the nuclear agreement will have positive effects on the region.

Regarding the normalization of relations with Israel and the Abraham Accords, the positions of the people participating in the survey were very contradictory, 42% of these people agreed that people should be allowed to communicate and contact with Israel in the field of business or sports if they wish. But 57 percent agreed with this issue, including 26 percent who “strongly” disagreed with this issue.

Source: Shafaqna Persian