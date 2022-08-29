International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022 fever fuels Middle East tourism boom

0
World Cup 2022 fever fuels Middle East tourism boom

SHAFAQNA-Qatar is gearing up for a World Cup tourism boom.FIFA and Qatar have both welcomed the tourism benefits that will flow to Middle East.

An accommodation squeeze means tens of thousands of fans will base themselves in nearby countries for the month-long tournament. Match-day flights from major Middle Eastern cities will shuttle spectators to games, benefiting airlines, hotels and hospitality venues across nations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The already popular tourism hub of Dubai stands to benefit the most. Of the more than 90 new flights that will land each day in the host city, Doha, about 40 will leave from the UAE. A new hotel built on the Palm has been set aside for guests who plan to base themselves in Dubai and take the 40-minute flight to Doha with streamlined immigration procedures.

Dubai will be “the major gateway” to the World Cup with probably more people coming through the city than Qatar, said Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports. “The amount of hotel capacity in Qatar is fairly limited and we’ve got so much to offer here.”

Saudi Arabia and Oman are both holding festivals to entice fans and plan to streamline travel procedures.

Source : gulfnews

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

MEE: How World Cup 2022 became a game-changer for Middle East

Related posts

World Cup 2022: UK to confiscate passports of football hooligans

asadian

World Cup 2022: Pakistan likely to provide troops for security in Qatar

asadian

Street Child World Cup in Qatar is hoping to change lives

asadian

World Cup 2022: Dubai properties capitalise on short-term rentals

asadian

World Cup 2022: North Africans represent biggest group of volunteers

asadian

World Cup 2022: HRW urges FIFA & Qatar to enhance compensation for migrant workers

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.