World Cup 2022 fever fuels Middle East tourism boom

SHAFAQNA-Qatar is gearing up for a World Cup tourism boom.FIFA and Qatar have both welcomed the tourism benefits that will flow to Middle East.

An accommodation squeeze means tens of thousands of fans will base themselves in nearby countries for the month-long tournament. Match-day flights from major Middle Eastern cities will shuttle spectators to games, benefiting airlines, hotels and hospitality venues across nations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The already popular tourism hub of Dubai stands to benefit the most. Of the more than 90 new flights that will land each day in the host city, Doha, about 40 will leave from the UAE. A new hotel built on the Palm has been set aside for guests who plan to base themselves in Dubai and take the 40-minute flight to Doha with streamlined immigration procedures.

Dubai will be “the major gateway” to the World Cup with probably more people coming through the city than Qatar, said Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports. “The amount of hotel capacity in Qatar is fairly limited and we’ve got so much to offer here.”

Saudi Arabia and Oman are both holding festivals to entice fans and plan to streamline travel procedures.

Source : gulfnews

www.shafaqna.com