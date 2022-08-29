Pakistan’s flood victims fears of food insecurity

SHAFAQNA-Swirling floodwaters in Pakistan washed away dozens of houses, animals, and crops last week.

Like hundreds of thousands of other displaced Pakistanis, Hussain from village Dur Mohammad Langrija Goth is currently lodged at a government school-turned-shelter camp in the port city of Karachi, but the ordeal he faced is settled in his mind.

“It was midnight when the floodwaters struck our village. I was already awake, expecting something untoward as it had continuously been raining for the last 30 hours,” Hussain, a father of four, told Anadolu Agency.

The nearby Thari Mirwah canal and various streams burst their banks due to incessant rains, inundating the entire Ranipur town, located some 420 kilometers (261 miles) from Karachi, forcing the panicked residents to leave their homes for safety.

“It took me a few seconds to realize what was going on due to the loud screams and shouting (from adjacent houses). I woke up (my) kids and others and made them rush to the roof,” Hussain recalled.

“It was a horrific scene that we could hardly see through the torches and mobile phone light from the rooftop as a deluge was heading towards our village,” he went on to say.

