Muslims rush to help Christians after deadly church fire

SHAFAQNA-A deadly fire at a church in Giza, Egypt, brought Muslims and Christians together after a Muslim man put on a bravery act and saved 5 children.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah donated 3 million Egyptian pounds to support the victims and help rebuild the church.

Following the deadly incident, caused by an electrical fault in an air conditioning unit, Salah took to twitter to express his condolences to the victims. He went a step further to donate three million Egyptian pounds ($156,648.56), according to OnTime Sports.

Another Muslim, Muhammad Yahya, rescued five children from fire at the Abu Sefein church in the city of Giza.

