Photo: Severe flooding in courtyard of Masjid al-Haram 80 years ago

SHAFAQNA- The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Saudi Arabia has published an old photo of the courtyard of Masjid al-Haram in 80 years ago.



This photo shows the time when the courtyard of Masjid al-Haram was flooded due to heavy rain.

This photo that was taken in 1941 shows Bani Sheeba gate and Holy Kaaba under water. Also, in this photo, a group of people are observed who are swimming in waters surrounding Masjid al-Haram.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

