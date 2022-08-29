Turkey: Frenchman converts to Islam

The couple and Zehnder first toured historical sites in Istanbul and later came to their hometown of Elazığ. Impressed by warm feelings of Muslims in Turkey and Strasbourg, he decided to become a Muslim and took the shahada, or declaration of faith, at the Provincial Office of the Mufti.

France is home to a Muslim community of more than six million, making about 9% of the country’s population, the largest in Europe.

