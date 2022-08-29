International Shia News Agency

Turkey: Frenchman converts to Islam

SHAFAQNA- An 85-year-old Frenchman converted to Islam while he was on Turkey Trip. Emile Zehnder is a native of Strasbourg, France. Nine months after the death of his wife, he asked his Turkish neighbors to take him to see Turkey, Daily Sabah reported.

The couple and Zehnder first toured historical sites in Istanbul and later came to their hometown of Elazığ. Impressed by warm feelings of Muslims in Turkey and Strasbourg, he decided to become a Muslim and took the shahada, or declaration of faith, at the Provincial Office of the Mufti.

France is home to a Muslim community of more than six million, making about 9% of the country’s population, the largest in Europe.

Source: About Islam

