Israeli police arrest a Palestinian bride in her wedding dress

Israeli police arrest a Palestinian bride

SHAFAQNA- Israeli police brought in a Palestinian bride for questioning on her wedding day.

Speaking to local Palestinian media, Shadi Thabbah said his client, who was not named, was taken in while still wearing her white dress after police forces raided the wedding in Arraba, in northern Israel.

The attorney added that police wrongly suspected that the groom, who reportedly had a court order barring him from being in Arraba, was in the area.

A video posted by local media showed the bride being escorted by officers into the police vehicle.

Thabbah said the police held his client for several hours for “disrupting investigations” and was released later in the evening, under house arrest for the next five days.

“I don’t understand which investigation the bride disrupted, the groom was not present and he was not arrested, so what investigations are the police talking about?” Thabbah told Al-Jarmaq News outlet.

